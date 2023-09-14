Arjun Kapoor Bids Poignant Farewell To Beloved Pet Maximus: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023

On September 14, Arjun Kapoor's beloved pet and his biggest support system Maximus left for heavenly abode

Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade actor shared a heartfelt post pondering on the good times spent with his pet pooch

As per his post, the actor hailed Maximus as 'the best boy in the world'

Arjun also shares how Maximus was 'the bravest the warmest the bestest'

Love how this picture captures a very intimate and candid moment between the actor and his pet

Arjun's post also reveals that death has been very cruel to him and his family

A rare moment shared between the two as sister Anshula gushes in the backdrop

The actor wished peace to Maximus and hoped that both his mom and his pet will be watching over him and Anshula

