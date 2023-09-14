Arjun Kapoor Bids Poignant Farewell To Beloved Pet Maximus: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
On September 14, Arjun Kapoor's beloved pet and his biggest support system Maximus left for heavenly abode
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade actor shared a heartfelt post pondering on the good times spent with his pet pooch
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
As per his post, the actor hailed Maximus as 'the best boy in the world'
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
Arjun also shares how Maximus was 'the bravest the warmest the bestest'
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
Love how this picture captures a very intimate and candid moment between the actor and his pet
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
Arjun's post also reveals that death has been very cruel to him and his family
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
A rare moment shared between the two as sister Anshula gushes in the backdrop
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
The actor wished peace to Maximus and hoped that both his mom and his pet will be watching over him and Anshula
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
Thanks For Reading!