Priyanka Chopra LIKES Reel Criticising Deepika Padukone Over 8-Hour Work Shift Demand; Watch Video

File photo of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone |

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has found herself at the centre of a social media discussion after she liked a reel that compared her work ethic to that of Deepika Padukone. The Instagram reel, which has since gone viral, featured a content creator praising Priyanka while criticising Deepika.

In the video, the creator referred to Priyanka as a “true global star” and highlighted her recent visit to Mumbai. He claimed that she flew in for a short duration, completed multiple shoots, and returned to the US within hours. The creator contrasted this with remarks about other actresses, taking a dig at Deepika by suggesting that some actors demand fixed working hours and eight-hour shifts.

The reel went on to praise Priyanka’s dedication and professionalism, stating that she did not cite jet lag or make demands, and instead prioritised her work commitments.

In the video which was posted in December 2025, the content creator is heard saying, "Priyanka ne dikha diya dedication kise kehte hai... naa koi jet lag ka bahana, naa koi nakhra. Vo aayi, sabse pehle SS Rajamouli ka shoot niptaya, uske baad Kapil Sharma ka shoot niptaya aur vapas US nikal gayi. Isse kehte hai asli professionalism. Ab tum hi batao, 'Kya aaj ki actresses Priyanka jaisa dum rakhti hai?'"

Priyanka’s “like” on the reel did not go unnoticed and sparked debate among fans of both actresses. While some social media users applauded Priyanka’s work ethic and international career, others criticised the comparison, calling it unnecessary and unfair to single out Deepika.

Deepika's demand for eight-hour work shift

Deepika, who welcomed her daughter Dua on September 8, 2024, with Ranveer Singh, reportedly had requested eight-hour work shifts. When the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could not meet this requirement, she decided to step away from the film and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Reacting to the controversy, without naming any projects, Deepika told CNBC TV18 that many male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years.

Questioning the double standards of the film industry, she said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines."