 Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Felt 'Intimidated' Before Working With Vishal Bhardwaj In Kaminey
Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj earlier collaborated for films like Haider, Rangoon and Kaminey. O'Romeo in their fourth collaboration together. The trailer of the upcoming romantic action thriller was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on January 21

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's O'Romeo unveiled the intriguing trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The star cast, along with director Vishal Bhardwaj, opened up about the romantic action thriller and their experience of working with each other. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

During the event, Bhardwaj explained why he took 10 years to make this film. "I had been trying to make this film for the past 1 years, and I’ve never put in as much effort into any other project as I did for this one. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. I had written the foreword for the book, and that’s where the journey of this film truly began."

article-image

Shahid and Bhardwaj earlier collaborated for films like Haider, Rangoon and Kaminey. On working with the actor again, the director said, "Shahid, if not the finest, is certainly one of the finest actors of his generation. The depth of his performances is something he has inherited from his parents. That said, we are both quite difficult to work with, and honestly, we deserve National Film Awards just for managing to do four films together. Our pairing has now become established. We do have our disagreements, but whenever we come together, magic is created.”

Shahid added, "It's always a very adventurous and crazy journey when we work together. He and my dad (veteran actor Pankaj Kapur) have done iconic work together. So, for me, when I got to work with Vishal sir for the first time, I was very intimidated because he had worked with the best actors. I remember asking him why he chose me for the role in Kaminey as I felt I had done nothing to achieve that. So I feel fortunate to be a part of his filmography. I'm thankful he called me after 7-8 years of us not having worked together."

article-image

Opening up about doing O'Romeo, Triptii stated that she has ticked off an item from her bucket list. "The journey was tough, I won’t lie, but Vishal sir has been there with me through and through. When I received Vishal sir’s call for the first time, I was extremely excited. I remember we had a narration at the office, and the way he speaks with so much warmth sometimes makes you completely lose track of time. I was excited about the prospect of working with him," she shared.

Further, Triptii called O'Romeo a "dream come true" film. "When an actor enters this field, there’s always a list of dreams, aspirations, goals, and the directors one hopes to work with. At the very top of my list was Vishal sir. So, with this film, I feel that one of my most beautiful dreams has come true, and I am extremely happy," she shared.

O'Romeo also stars Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar and Hussain Dalal. The film is all set to hit the big screens on February 13.

