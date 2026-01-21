O'Romeo Trailer: Romance, Drama, Bloody Action, Good Music; Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Looks Like An Entertaining Film

O'Romeo Trailer |

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor,Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Farida Jalal. The much-awaited trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai at a grand event on Wednesday. Well, the trailer has been launched online, and it is impressive.

Shahid took to Instagram to share the trailer with his fans. He captioned the post as, "Ustra se panga nahi lene ka, shareer se aatma kaat ke le jaata hai (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

The runtime of O'Romeo's trailer is 3 minutes and 8 seconds. It keeps us hooked throughout, and the trailer promises a perfect entertaining package. In the trailer, there's romance, drama, bloody action, and of course, good music.

It is a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, so the expectations from the movie are quite high. Vishal and Shahid together have delivered some amazing movies like Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. So, the fans of the director-actor duo are excited about O'Romeo.

Talking about performances, Shahid steals the show in the trailer. His wacky character has surely grabbed our attention, and even Triptii leaves a mark. However, other actors like Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani don't have much to do in the trailer. But, we are hoping that the talented star cast will have a good role in the film.

Well, one thing that grabs our attention in the trailer is the music. Vishal Bhardwaj's films have amazing songs. Hum To Tere Hi Liye The has already become the talk of the town, and now, we are waiting for the other tracks.

O'Romeo Release Date

O'Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026. It will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.