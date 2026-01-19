 'We Want To Watch O Romeo Before It Releases': Hussain Ustara's Daughter Denies Reports Of Threatening Makers Of Shahid Kapoor Starrer
'We Want To Watch O Romeo Before It Releases': Hussain Ustara's Daughter Denies Reports Of Threatening Makers Of Shahid Kapoor Starrer

There were reports that the family of Hussain Ustara threatened the makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer O Romeo, as the film is alleged to be based on him. However, Ustara's daughter has clarified that they have taken the legal route and have not threatened the makers.

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor / Triptii Dimri | YouTube

A few days ago, the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo was released. Soon, netizens started speculating that the film is based on Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. Later, there were reports that Ustara's family threatened the makers. However, while speaking to India Today, Hussain's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, denied the reports of threatening the makers.

She said, "Vishal Bharadwaj is an acclaimed director, and Shahid Kapoor is also a good actor, and we have no issues with anyone. We want to watch the film before it releases so we can give it a go-ahead. We also want the makers to accept that our family has given no threats to them. Rest, we will fight this in court."

Hussain Ustara's Daughter Claims That Sapna Didi Was Like Her Father's Sister

Sanober stated that while Sapna was like her father's sister, the makers are showing a romantic angle between them. She said, “She was like a sister to my baba, but as per the film, they are showing a romantic angle, which is absolutely wrong. We are demanding a pre-screening for the film so we can understand what it is all about. If they are taking my father’s story, they should keep it real. We are ready to fight the case till the end.”

Shaikh said that the makers had never taken permission from them to make a film inspired by their father's life. She added that they had never been in the public space and were not doing it for money or fame. However, since the news of a film based on her father had gone public, their family had been harassed, with people sending them messages and videos and questioning them.

O Romeo Cast & Release Date

O Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani.

