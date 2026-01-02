'That's A Trash-A** Miss!': Kevin Durant Snaps After Danny Wolf's Airball Smacks Him In Face During NBA Clash; VIDEO

Image: Rockets Clips/X

During the Houston Rockets’ dominant 120–96 road win over the Brooklyn Nets, future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant delivered one of the most memorable reactions of the night and not because of a spectacular play. Early in the game, Nets rookie Danny Wolf launched a wide-open three-pointer that completely missed the mark and literally smacked Durant in the face on its way out of bounds.

Caught on camera, Durant didn’t hide his frustration. After regaining his composure, he audibly quipped, "That’s a trash-a** miss, Wolf," a remark that quickly spread across social media and highlighted in many fan clips.

The Rockets’ victory was never really in doubt. With Brooklyn missing key contributors, Houston controlled the game from the outset. Durant helped lead the scoring effort and seemed more amused than angry by the bizarre incident, though his candid comment underscored the gap between veteran expectations and rookie inexperience.

Wolf, who has flashed promise this season, will likely use the moment as motivation, but the highlight reel will live on for Durant’s candid reaction to one of the NBA’s worst long-range bricks.

'You Suck': Spectator Heckles Joel Embiid After Philadelphia 76ers Edge Memphis Grizzlies In Thrilling NBA Clash; VIDEO

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a dramatic 139–136 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a high-scoring NBA showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer.

Led by strong performances from their star players, the 76ers executed crucial plays in the closing moments to seal a narrow win. Joel Embiid played a central role in the contest, contributing key points and drawing defensive attention as Philadelphia matched Memphis possession for possession in a fast-paced game.

The intense atmosphere inside the arena was amplified by passionate fan reactions. After the game, one fan was heard shouting at Embiid, “Hey Embiid, you don’t do nothing but flop, you suck!” The comment reflected the heated emotions often present in close, physical NBA matchups, especially when star players are involved.

Despite the heckling, Embiid remained focused, continuing to battle in the paint and help guide his team to victory. The Grizzlies fought hard until the end, but Philadelphia’s composure in crunch time proved decisive.

With the win, the 76ers gained momentum as they continue their push through the season, while the Grizzlies were left to reflect on missed opportunities in a game that could have gone either way.