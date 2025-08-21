Horse Racing: Poonawalla Group Emerges As Strong Contender For Derby Title Sponsorship In Mumbai

Representational pic |

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) is set to continue its uninterrupted run into the 2025–26 season, as the current managing committee, led by Chairman Surendra Sanas, retains control for yet another term.

Under Sanas’s leadership, the committee has remained firmly at the helm of the club's affairs, earning both praise and a vote of continued confidence. “Yes, we are here to serve everyone associated with this sport,” remarked a committee member, affirming their commitment to the racing community.

But the spotlight this term is likely to fall on a major development: the return of marquee sponsorship for the Indian Derby, the country’s most prestigious horse racing event held annually on the first Sunday of February in Mumbai.

Once known as the Indian Derby and famously sponsored by United Breweries under the McDowell’s Indian Derby banner from 1984 until 2022, the event is poised for a potential rebranding. Most recently held under the HPSL name, sources indicate that a new sponsor could be announced soon—with the Poonawalla Group emerging as a strong contender.

“There is every possibility of a new title sponsor this season,” said a well-placed source close to the developments.

For context, the term “Derby” originates from the historic Epsom Derby, first held in England in 1780 and named after its founder, Edward Smith-Stanley, the 12th Earl of Derby.

Meanwhile, the RWITC committee has notched up several key achievements in recent terms, including securing a 30-year lease for the club and obtaining approvals for a new clubhouse—moves widely regarded as instrumental in strengthening the club’s long-term prospects.

Current RWITC Managing Committee:

Surendra Sanas (Chairman), Jiyajo Bhosale, Khushroo Dhunjibhoy, Sunil Jhangiani, Gautam Lala, Jaydev Mody, Vijay Shirke, Ram Shroff, and Shiven Surendranath.

Board of Appeal:

Shivlal Daga, Dilip Goculdas, Asif Lampwala, Zinia Lawyer, Hoshang Nazir, and Gulamhusein Vahanvaty.