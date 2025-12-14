Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Gill Prays, India Vice-Captain Survives Another Duck In IND Vs SA 3rd T20I

Shubman Gill's horror form at the top of the order looked set to continue in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I. Gill was given out LBW in the second over of the innings in Dharamsala. However, the decision was overturned. Cameras later panned to Gill's sister, who was praying for her brother from inside the stadium on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the second over of the Indian innings. Gill was hit on the pad the first ball he faced in Dharamsala. The India vice-captain was given out on field but opted to review the decision. Replays later showed a slight inside edge, saving Gill the blushes.

Gill was dismissed for a golden duck in the last game. Before the game, Gill had played a total of 3 deliveries in the T20I series, losing his wicket twice.