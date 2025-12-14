 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report

Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office, grossing Rs. 53 crore on Saturday and over Rs. 2 crore on Sunday so far. With strong weekend momentum, the film is on track to possibly cross the Rs. 350 crore mark by the end of Sunday.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar | Jio Studios

Dhurandhar has been grossing a whopping numbers at the box office. Last weekend (Saturday and Sunday), Ranveer Singh's film Rs. 65 crores. But, it seems that Dhurandhar is set to gross more that what it earned last weekend.

On Saturday alone, Dhurandhar has made the collction of Rs. 53 crore. On Day 10 (2nd Sunday), Dhurandhar has grossed Rs. 21.9 crore at the box office as of 4 pm today. This makes the total box office collection of Dhurandhar stand at Rs. 314.65 crore as per today's early trends.

Will Dhurandhar Hit Rs. 350 Cr Today?

It is expected that Dhurandhar will gross good numbers when compared to yesterday. Since the movie earned a whopping Rs. 53 crore on Saturday, it might end up earning somewhere around the same on Sunday as well. So far, Dhurandhar has only grossed 20 crore on Sunday. If it hit 60 crore by the end of the day, then the total box office collection will stand somewhere around 350 crore. Let us further wait for the day to end and the finale report to arrive to see if the movie hits 350 crore mark or not.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 28 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 32 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 43 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 23.25 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 27 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 27 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 27 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 207.25 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 32.5 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 53 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 21.9 Cr

Total- Rs. 314.65 Cr

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date

The digital streaming rights of Dhurandhar have reportedly been acquired by Netflix. The film is expected to follow the usual six to eight-week theatrical-to-OTT window before its digital premiere. According to a report by Mint, Dhurandhar is likely to stream sometime between January 16 and January 30, 2026. However, an official announcement regarding the release date is still awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore,...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore,...

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...

Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?

Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?