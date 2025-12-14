Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report

Dhurandhar | Jio Studios

Dhurandhar has been grossing a whopping numbers at the box office. Last weekend (Saturday and Sunday), Ranveer Singh's film Rs. 65 crores. But, it seems that Dhurandhar is set to gross more that what it earned last weekend.

On Saturday alone, Dhurandhar has made the collction of Rs. 53 crore. On Day 10 (2nd Sunday), Dhurandhar has grossed Rs. 21.9 crore at the box office as of 4 pm today. This makes the total box office collection of Dhurandhar stand at Rs. 314.65 crore as per today's early trends.

Will Dhurandhar Hit Rs. 350 Cr Today?

It is expected that Dhurandhar will gross good numbers when compared to yesterday. Since the movie earned a whopping Rs. 53 crore on Saturday, it might end up earning somewhere around the same on Sunday as well. So far, Dhurandhar has only grossed 20 crore on Sunday. If it hit 60 crore by the end of the day, then the total box office collection will stand somewhere around 350 crore. Let us further wait for the day to end and the finale report to arrive to see if the movie hits 350 crore mark or not.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 28 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 32 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 43 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 23.25 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 27 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 27 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 27 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 207.25 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 32.5 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 53 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 21.9 Cr

Total- Rs. 314.65 Cr

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date

The digital streaming rights of Dhurandhar have reportedly been acquired by Netflix. The film is expected to follow the usual six to eight-week theatrical-to-OTT window before its digital premiere. According to a report by Mint, Dhurandhar is likely to stream sometime between January 16 and January 30, 2026. However, an official announcement regarding the release date is still awaited.