Salman Khan Residence Firing: Mumbai Crime Branch Launches Search For Gun In Tapi River

Surat: As the shooting case marks development at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, the Mumbai crime branch added three new sections to the FIR against the accused. The sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been added to the case. Mumbai Crime Branch officials have disclosed that Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's house through a Facebook post following the attack, has been announced as wanted in connection with the case.

Kutch police arrested two accused

Earlier, Kutch police had arrested the two accused, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, and handed them over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident. The accused were presented before the court after a medical examination. On April 15, Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram and released a statement on their family's behalf. In the post, Arbaaz stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family.

Arbaz Khan's statement

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place.

Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," Arbaaz Khan said on Instagram.

Arbaaz also stated that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police with the investigation. On April 14 two men who came on a motorbike fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives, around 5 am and fled. CCTV footage shows that both accused wore caps and carried backpacks.