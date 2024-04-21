Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Declares Bishnoi Brothers Wanted

Lawrence Bishnoi And Anmol Bishnoi |

In the case of firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence, the Mumbai Crime Branch has declared Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused. Additionally, the FIR in the case has been added with three more sections, including 506(2) (threatening to cause death), 115 (offence not committed), and 201 (destroying evidence of the offence, providing false information) of the Indian Penal Code, as confirmed by Mumbai crime branch official.

Anmol Bishnoi's Alleged Role And Social Media Claim

This marks the first case against Anmol Bishnoi in Mumbai. The crime branch arrested Sagal Pal and Vicky Gupta on Tuesday. Anmol was identified as the one who maintained contact with them regarding the firing incident outside the actor's residence. When Sagar was in Chandigarh, Anmol communicated with him via one of his associates over the phone.

Read Also Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Crime Branch Detains Brother Of Accused

Shortly after the alarming attack on Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai on April 14, Anmol Bishnoi, allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the assault. He took to his social media account to announce that the attack was just a "trailer" and warned that next time, the rounds wouldn't be aimed at the walls of the actor's residence. Anmol Bishnoi's Facebook post read, "Salman Khan, we have done this to show you the trailer. So that, you get an idea of the power we hold and don't test us. This is the first and last warning for you. After this, the rounds will not be fired at the walls or any empty house."

Revelations Made By Crime Branch During The Investigation



During the investigation, it was discovered that the Facebook account associated with Anmol Bishnoi was created on the same day as the shooting incident. The account was registered using a foreign mobile number. The remand application of Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta indicated that they were wanted suspects, although not explicitly named. It was mentioned that a diary and an individual claimed responsibility for the shooting via Facebook. The IP address of the Facebook account was traced to Portugal.

Later, Sagar also implicated Vicky from their village in this conspiracy. Both accused individuals had arrived in Mumbai in February and rented a house on March 10. They returned to their village in Bihar to celebrate Holi on March 18, during which time they received training in weapon usage. Upon returning to Mumbai, they were provided with a revolver, which Sagar fired outside Salman's house on April 14.

With Inputs From Megha Kuchik