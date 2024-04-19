 VIDEO: Salman Khan Happily Smiles As He Poses With Fans After Arriving In Dubai Days After Firing Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Salman Khan Happily Smiles As He Poses With Fans After Arriving In Dubai Days After Firing Incident

VIDEO: Salman Khan Happily Smiles As He Poses With Fans After Arriving In Dubai Days After Firing Incident

Salman Khan, for the first time, left Mumbai and jetted off to Dubai days after a firing incident took place at his Bandra residence.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

A few days ago, on Sunday, April 14, two unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. The investigation is ongoing, and two suspects have been arrested.

Amid this, earlier today on Friday, the Dabangg actor, for the first time, left Mumbai and jetted off to Dubai days after a firing incident took place. A new video shows Salman arriving in Dubai amid tight security, during which two fans approach him and give him a bouquet. Reacting to this, the actor was seen happily smiling with them.

Check out the video:

Read Also
VIDEO: Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai Days After Firing Incident Outside Mumbai Residence
article-image
Read Also
'Jaahil Log Jo Kehte Hai...': Salim Khan Slams Those Who Have Threatened To 'Kill' Son Salman Khan
article-image

A paparazzo was also heard saying, 'Love you, Bhai' to Salman. The actor was wearing a black T-shirt paired with funky pants and sunglasses. 

Meanwhile, since November 2022, Salman’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after he received threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Read Also
VIDEO: Shooters Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Escorted Out Of Mumbai Airport Amid Tight...
article-image

On the work front, Khan recently announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid, which is titled Sikandar.

He wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

Further details on the film are awaited including the rest of the star cast.

Take a look:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Salman Khan Happily Smiles As He Poses With Fans After Arriving In Dubai Days After Firing...

VIDEO: Salman Khan Happily Smiles As He Poses With Fans After Arriving In Dubai Days After Firing...

Pregnant Deepika Padukone Strikes Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Pose In New LOOK From Singham Again, Rohit...

Pregnant Deepika Padukone Strikes Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Pose In New LOOK From Singham Again, Rohit...

The Tourist Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jamie Dornan's Film

The Tourist Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jamie Dornan's Film

Rajkummar Rao Admits Getting Chin Fillers 8 Years Ago To Look Confident: 'Plastic Surgery Is Too...

Rajkummar Rao Admits Getting Chin Fillers 8 Years Ago To Look Confident: 'Plastic Surgery Is Too...

PHOTO: Hrithik Roshan Poses With 'Great Fan' Consul General of France Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet In...

PHOTO: Hrithik Roshan Poses With 'Great Fan' Consul General of France Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet In...