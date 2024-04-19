VIDEO: Salman Khan Happily Smiles As He Poses With Fans After Arriving In Dubai Days After Firing Incident

A few days ago, on Sunday, April 14, two unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. The investigation is ongoing, and two suspects have been arrested.

Amid this, earlier today on Friday, the Dabangg actor, for the first time, left Mumbai and jetted off to Dubai days after a firing incident took place. A new video shows Salman arriving in Dubai amid tight security, during which two fans approach him and give him a bouquet. Reacting to this, the actor was seen happily smiling with them.

Check out the video:

A paparazzo was also heard saying, 'Love you, Bhai' to Salman. The actor was wearing a black T-shirt paired with funky pants and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, since November 2022, Salman’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after he received threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

On the work front, Khan recently announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid, which is titled Sikandar.

He wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

Further details on the film are awaited including the rest of the star cast.

Take a look: