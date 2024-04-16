 VIDEO: Shooters Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Escorted Out Of Mumbai Airport Amid Tight Security
The duo will be produced in the court later in the day and maximum police custody will be sought to extract information out of the accused

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
The two shooters, who have been identified as the accused in the shocking firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Bandra, were flown down by the Mumbai Crime Branch authorities to the city on Tuesday morning. The accused were arrested in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Monday evening.

In the videos that have now gone viral, heavy police bandobast can be seen near the exit point of Mumbai airport. The accused can be seen being escorted out of the airport with their faces covered and getting rushed into a police vehicle.

The duo will be produced in the court later in the day and maximum police custody will be sought to extract information out of the accused.

Two bike-borne assailants fired several rounds in front of Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on Sunday morning, around 5 am, and fled the scene. However, they were identified via CCTV footage and were traced to Bhuj in Gujarat, where they were finally arrested on Monday evening. Foreign pistols, live cartridges, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the accused, identified as Vikas (Vicky Gupta), 24, and Sagar Pal, 22.

Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi, who is reportedly the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the attack and he even went on to call it a "trailer" in his Facebook post. He warned Salman of dire consequences if he did not apologise for his involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case.

Security around Salman's residence and sets has now been heightened, and while the actor has decided to not reschedule his shoots and other professional commitments, he will be accompanied by his Y+ security team at all times.

