 'Family Is Taken Aback': Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Firing Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence, Shares Official Statement
On Monday, Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan broke his silence on the firing outside Mumbai home.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan wrote, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media."

"At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support."

Check out the official statement:

