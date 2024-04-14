'They Just Want Publicity': Salim Khan REACTS To Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence In Bandra

On Sunday, two unidentified individuals fired gunshots outside the residence of Bollywood star Salman Khan in Mumbai’s Bandra area early this morning.

Reacting to this, Salim Khan opened up on the incident and told News 18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."

Salman's friend Zafar Sareshwala, in an interview with Zoom, said that the Dabangg actor was present at his residence when the firing took place. "The family is not scared of what has happened, Salim Khan has also come out for his morning walk. All is well inside Salman's house."

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, has taken responsibility for shooting outside Salman's residence. The Facebook profile claiming to be Anmol's profile stated that this is just a 'trailer.'

He wrote, "Salman Khan, we did this to show you the trailer so that you understand our strength..this is our first and last warning to you and after this, bullets will not be fired at an empty house. We have kept you two dogs in the name of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel whom you consider as God."

Meanwhile, in 2023, Goldy Brar, the infamous Canadian gangster, issued a death threat against Salman.