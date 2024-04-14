 'Bhai Ko Farak Nahi Padta': Shiv Sena Leader Rahul Kanal Visits Salman Khan After Firing Outside His Mumbai House
Two unidentified assailants fired five rounds at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday morning

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family woke up to gunshots on Sunday morning as two unidentified assailants fired several rounds at his lavish residence in Bandra, Mumbai. And as the cops have now launched an investigation, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal was seen paying a visit to the actor and he also shared the first update about the worried family.

Kanal, who happens to be quite close to the 'Khan-daan', was seen exiting the actor's Galaxy Apartments around noon and as soon as he stepped out, he was surrounded by the paparazzi, who were waiting for one update from the actor.

As the paps enquired if Salman was doing fine, Kanal replied, "Bas dua hai upar wale ki. All good. Bhai ko kuch farak nahi padta".

