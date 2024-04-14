'Goal Of My Life Is To Kill Salman Khan': When Lawrence Bishnoi Warned Superstar Of 'Dire Consequences'

Salman Khan |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family woke up to distressing news on Sunday after unidentified men fired five rounds outside his Bandra apartment in the wee hours. While the police is probing the shocking incident, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name has cropped up as one of the prime suspects behind the open firing.

Salman has a longstanding feud with Bishnoi and the gangster has tried to attack the actor and his family on several occasions. In a 2023 interview, he had also warned the Kick actor of dire consequences and had stated on camera that the biggest purpose of his life was to kill Salman.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/fVXgHzEW0J — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

"The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. We don't want money. We just want him to visit our community temple and apologise to us. He humiliated my entire community by poaching a blackbuck. There is even a case against him but he has just refused to apologise," Bishnoi had said in the interview.

He had also stated that he was not behind the actor for fame and that he will stop threatening and trying to harm the actor if the entire Bishnoi community forgave him.

"If Salman apologises, the matter will end once and for all. Salman Khan is arrogant. His ego is even bigger than Ravana," Bishnoi had said.

For those unawares, Salman was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' back in 1998. He was sentenced to five years in jail as well, but was later granted bail.

In 2022, members of the Bishnoi gang had sent a letter to Salman Khan and his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, threatening them of meeting "the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala".

Post the threat, Salman's security was beefed up and he was assigned Y+ security cover by the Mumbai Police.

Salman and members of his family are yet to react to the firing outside their house on Sunday.