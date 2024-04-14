Mumbai: Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence In Bandra, 4 Rounds Shot In Air, Say Reports

Mumbai: Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence In Bandra, 4 Rounds Shot In Air; Police Probe On |

Mumbai: Two unknown men fired shots outside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. The firing took place in the wee hours of Sunday, according to reports. The miscreants arrived on a bike and reportedly shot 4 rounds in the air outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment before fleeing from the location. Local police have rushed to the location and an investigation is underway.

According to an IANS report citing locals, the assailants came on a speeding bike, sporting helmets. They then fired four rounds in the direction of Galaxy Apartment and left the scene in thin air before anybody could react to the sudden firing.

Salman Facing Threats From Bishnoi Gang

Salman Khan has allegedly been targeted by certain Punjab-based mafia groups, primarily the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Over the past few years, both Salman and his father, Salim Khan, have reportedly received death threats through various means, including the delivery of intimidating letters to the family.

Security Ramped Up Outside Galaxy Apartment

The exact whereabouts of Salman Khan during the incident remain unclear, given the weekend holiday atmosphere. In response to the reported threat, a team from the Bandra Police swiftly arrived at the Khan residence to initiate preliminary investigations. Additionally, security measures in the vicinity were ramped up to ensure the safety of residents and passersby. The police are currently screening the CCTV footage in the area to identify the assailants.

