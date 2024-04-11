Mumbai: Salman Khan's Fans Lathi-Charged, Stampede-Like Situation Outside His Bandra Residence On Eid (VIDEO)

On the occasion of Eid, hundreds of fans of superstar Salman Khan gathered outside his Bandra residence to catch his glimpse. Security has been beefed up outside his residence and several photos and videos have surfaced on social media platforms in which starstruck fans from various cities are seen eagerly waiting for the Dabangg actor.

One of the now-viral videos on Instagram shows how cops lathi-charged a group of fans who went out of control outside the actor's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The situation escalated into a stampede-like scenario, necessitating police intervention to maintain order.

To keep the fans under control, cops had to lathi-charge and soon after, they dispersed and cleared the road for traffic.

Every year on Eid and on his birthday, Salman makes it a point to greet his fans.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Salman treated his fans by officially announcing his next film. The actor is all set to collaborate with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss for the first time, and on the auspicious occasion of Eid, he announced the title of the film as a gift for his fans. The film, which is scheduled for a 2025 release, has been titled Sikandar.

He wrote in the caption, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

This year is the first time in many years that Salman did not release a film on Eid. Instead, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan clashed at the box office on Eid.

Sikandar will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, however, details about the female lead, plot and other aspects have been kept under the wraps by the makers.

Besides Sikandar, Salman has the sequel to his superhit film, Kick, in the pipeline with Jacqueline Fernandez. He is also set to join hands with Karan Johar for a film titled 'The Bull', which will be helmed by Vishnuvardhan. However, the film has reportedly run into murky waters, if reports are to be believed.