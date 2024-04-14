Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Police Launches Investigation—In PICS

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 14, 2024
On Sunday morning, at around 5 a.m., gunshots were heard outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire four-to-five rounds outside the Dabangg actor's residence.
A team of forensic experts were seen outside Salman Khan's residence after the firing took place.
A bullet hit the first floor of the Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides.
The local police, crime branch personnel and experts reached the spot in Bandra to collect evidence.
Mumbai Police has launched a probe into the incident and is reportedly trying to track down, who fired the shots.
While the police is currently probing the shocking incident, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name has cropped up.
The crime branch official said, “The CCTV footage quality is very poor and it was dark, so the bike's registration number was not clear. The rider and pillion both were wearing helmets. We are taking help of technical experts to clear the CCTV footage and get a few leads in the matter."
