Inside PHOTOS From Amala Paul's Traditional Baby Shower With Jagat Desai In Surat

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 12, 2024
Mommy-to-be Amala Paul had a traditional baby shower in Surat, Gujarat recently.
On January 3, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai announced the pregnancy with a series of pictures.
Amala Paul wore a traditional red and white saree, Jagat, on the other side, wore a white kurta pyjama set.
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai tied their wedding knot last year in an intimate ceremony in Kerala.
Amala Paul was last seen in Prithviraj and director Blessy's long-pending film, 'Aadujeevitham'.
In October 2023, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai got engaged on her 32nd birthday.
Amala Paul was earlier married to Tamil director AL Vijay, however, the couple decided to part ways after three years.
Amala Paul also played a cameo in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.
