 'Horrified' Pooja Bhatt Condemns Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Residence: 'Fair To Say Safety Is An Illusion'
Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of Salman Khan in Bandra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
On Sunday morning, a firing took place outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire four to five rounds outside the Dabangg actor's residence.

Just a while back, Pooja Bhatt wrote on X, "Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary."

Mumbai: Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence In Bandra, 4 Rounds Shot In Air; First Visuals Out
Firing Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai House: CCTV Footage Shows Shooters Fleeing On Motorcycle In...
Mumbai Police has launched a probe into the incident. While the police are currently probing the shocking incident, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name has cropped up.

Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary (Law and Order) said, "The incident occurred and police are working on it to identify and trace the accused."

'Goal Of My Life Is To Kill Salman Khan': When Lawrence Bishnoi Warned Superstar Of 'Dire...
“The CCTV footage quality is very poor and it was dark, so the bike's registration number was not clear. The rider and pillion both were wearing helmets. We are taking help of technical experts to clear the CCTV footage and get a few leads in the matter,” added the crime branch official.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a telephonic conversation with Salman after shots were outside his home.

