Firing Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai House: CCTV Footage Shows Shooters Fleeing On Motorcycle In Bandra

Several rounds were fired outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Bandra, Mumbai, in the wee hours of Sunday by unknown assailants. And while the cops have launched an investigation, a new CCTV footage has surfaced online in which the alleged shooters can be seen fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.

In the video, two bike-borne men can be seen speeding away, allegedly after they fired rounds outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. One of the bullets even hit the first floor of the apartment building where the actor resides with his family, and had recently stepped out to greet his fans on the occasion of Eid.

As per the police, gunshots were heard outside the Kick actor's residence at around 5 am on Sunday, and five rounds were fired in the area.

A massive investigation has been launched and the forensic team is trying to find any piece of evidence that might help them find the shooters. While no one has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi appears to be one of the suspects, as he has a longstanding feud with the actor, and has threatened to kill him several times in the past.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot.

Meanwhile, security around the Galaxy Apartments has been beefed up and the area has been cordoned off for fans who gather outside Salman's residence every Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly had a telephonic conversation with Salman after the shocking incident and he even held discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the security of the actor and his family.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a telephone conversation with Salman Khan after two unidentified men opened fire outside the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.



Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested… pic.twitter.com/1y0Eo5EjNF — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Since 2022, Salman has been assigned Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra Police.