Salman Khan Requests Friends NOT To Visit Galaxy Apartment, Asks Team To Continue Shoots As Planned Before Firing Incident

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has asked his team not to postpone or cancel his schedules for his upcoming projects following the firing incident outside his Bandra residence. In the wee hours of Sunday (April 14), two unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments. After initial investigation by local cops, the case was transferred to Mumbai crime branch on Sunday night. Police officials are currently questioning suspects.

Salman is yet to publicly react to the firing incident. He has not shared any social media post or a statement.

Now, according to a report in India Today, Salman doesn't want to give attention to the firing incident and he has asked his team members not to cancel any plans and continue them as per his schedule. Also, he is not planning to move to another apartment in the wake of the firing.

A source informed the news portal that Salman is focused on going about his work as planned earlier. He has also asked his friends and actors from the film industry not to worry. In fact, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for his neighbours.

For those unversed, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and politician Baba Siddique visited Salman on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is not shooting for any film currently. He reportedly has a couple of brand endorsements and ad campaign shoots in the coming days.

In another interview, it was revealed by Salman's neighbour Prem that the actor is doing well. "He's absolutely fine from what I know. Everything's being taken care of. Things are under control and there's nothing to worry about. It's rather worrying for all of us. But honestly, the authorities are taking care of it and we are all safe," he said.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, has taken responsibility for the firing. In a social media post, he wrote, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much."