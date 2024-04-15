Who Is Rohit Godara? UK-Based Gangster Accused Of Orchestrating Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence

PM

Fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan across the country are concerned for his security after two unidentified individuals opened fire outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Hours after the shocking attack, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility. He posted a note on social media stating that the attack was merely a "trailer" and warned that next time, the rounds wouldn't be aimed at the walls of the actor's home.

Initially, Mumbai police did not take Anmol Bishnoi's social media post seriously. However, after reviewing multiple CCTV footages, they pinpointed the identity of the a shooter. Vishal aka Kalu opened firing outside Salman's house. Vishal is a member of the Rohit Godara gang.

Who is Rohit Godara?

According to an Indian Express report, Rohit Godara, who is accused of orchestrating the firing incident. Godara has been under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the past few weeks as the central agency has been seeking his biometric details. Godara is allegedly linked to multiple high-profile murders, including the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi last year and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

As per media reports, Godara manages the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The NIA is working to deport him from the UK as the concerned authorities have assured them of his deportation.

Godara escaped to Dubai from Delhi using a counterfeit passport. "During interrogation, Lawrence Bishnoi informed the NIA that he has a 'business arrangement' involving collaborations with imprisoned gangsters from various regions, including Uttar Pradesh (Dhanajay Singh), Haryana (Kala Jatheri), Rajasthan (Rohit Godara), and Delhi (Rohit Moi and Hashim Baba). In this cooperative business model, they secure contracts for toll security and share profits. Additionally, they offer each other shooters and weapons to eliminate their adversaries," a source disclosed.

Bishnoi also asserted during questioning that he had targeted Khan due to the 1998 case involving the poaching of two black bucks, an act deemed sacred by the Bishnoi community.

According to reports, another individual involved in the shooting incident, Vishal, purportedly participated in the murder of a Gurgaon-based bookie named Sachin on March 2. "Sachin was fatally shot in Rohtak. Following the incident, Godara claimed responsibility for the murder," the source added.

Godara hails from Bikaner and is implicated in over 35 criminal cases, including murder and extortion.

Y+ Security to Salman Khan

Last year, Goldy Brar, a gangster based in Canada, publicly declared that the actor was a target for his gang. Salman Khan was provided with Y+ security following threatening calls he received in April last year, and an Indian student in the United Kingdom was issued a lookout circular (LOC) for allegedly sending a threatening email to the actor. He has been a target for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has faced multiple threats.