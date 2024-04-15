 Salman Khan House Firing: 2 Suspects Nabbed From Navi Mumbai, Case Transferred To Crime Branch
As per the police, five rounds were fired outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra at 5 am on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image

A day after several rounds were fired outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's posh Bandra locality, officials of the Mumbai Police crime branch have nabbed two men from Navi Mumbai, who are suspected to be linked to the firing. They are currently being questioned about their involvement in the firing case.

After initial investigation by the local cops, the case was transferred to the crime branch on Sunday night.

As per the police, five rounds were fired outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra at 5 am on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants. A CCTV footage of the area later surfaced online and the two shooters have been identified by the police.

As per information by the cops, the bike that was used by the shooters was later found parked near the Mount Mary Church, which is in close proximity to Salman's residence. Reports also stated that the Mumbai Police van, which is usually stationed outside the actor's residence, was missing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, one Anmol Bishnoi, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility of the attack. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he stated that the firing was only a "trailer", and if Salman does not apologise to the Bishnoi community, he will have to face dire consequences.

For those unversed, Salman's feud with Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to several years, and the latter has been targeting the actor because of his involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case in 1998.

Salman was granted Y+ security by the Maharashtra Police in 2022 and security outside his residence has been further heightened after the firing on Sunday. While the actor is yet to issue an official statement over the incident, his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan said that the family was unfazed and that the miscreants have been threatening them only for publicity.

