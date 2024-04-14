Mumbai: FIRST PHOTO Of Shooters Who Fired At Salman Khan's Bandra Residence Revealed

Two unidentified individuals fired gunshots outside the residence of Bollywood star Salman Khan in Mumbai’s Bandra area early this morning on Sunday. Now, a new picture of the attackers who fired at Khan's residence has been identified.

In the photos, one attacker is seen in a black and white T-shirt. While the other is in a red T-shirt, the search for both of them has intensified based on the photo. Central agencies have got important clues regarding both the shooters.

Check it out:

Earlier today, a source said the accused bike was discovered near Mount Mary Church in Bandra, in Salman's case.

“A bullet hit the first floor of Galaxy apartment where Khan family reside. A foreign pistol was used in the firing. A special crime batch team is probing the firing to track the assailants. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify the culprits,” confirmed a senior crime branch official.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for firing gunshots. In a Facebook post, Anmol said, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much."