Salman Khan Firing: Shooter's Bike Found Near Bandra's Mount Mary Church In Mumbai

On Sunday, April 14, two people fired four rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area at around 5 a.m. Later, a CCTV video showed two accused fleeing on a bike after firing at Khan's house.

While the Dabangg actor has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, a source said the accused bike was discovered near Mount Mary Church in Bandra, in Salman's matter.

Hours after the incident, Anmol Bishnoi, who is said to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the shooting at Salman's house. The Facebook profile claiming to be Anmol's profile stated that this is just a 'trailer.'

He wrote, "Salman Khan, we have done this to show you the trailer. So that, you get an idea of the power we hold and don't test us. This is the first and last warning for you. After this, the rounds will not be fired at the walls or any empty house."

"Also, we have two pet dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, whom your consider your Gods. I don't want to say much. Jai Shri Ram!," he added.

Reacting to the firing, Salman's father, Salim Khan, told News 18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."