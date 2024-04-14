 Anmol Bishnoi Claims Responsibility For Firing At Salman Khan's Mumbai House: 'Iske Baad Goliyaan Khali Ghar Pe Nahi...'
Anmol Bishnoi claimed to be a part of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Hours after the shocking attack on Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, one Anmol Bishnoi, who is said to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the attack. He penned a note on his social media handle and stated that the attack was only a "trailer" and that next time, the rounds won't be fired at the walls of the actor's residence.

A Facebook post by Anmol Bishnoi read, "Salman Khan, we have done this to show you the trailer. So that, you get an idea of the power we hold and don't test us. This is the first and last warning for you. After this, the rounds will not be fired at the walls or any empty house."

He went on to say, "Also, we have two pet dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, whom your consider your Gods. I don't want to say much. Jai Shri Ram!"

article-image

Salman's feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to several years over the infamous blackbuck poaching case. The actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' in 1998. He was sentenced to five years in jail as well, but was later granted bail.

As per the police, five rounds were fired at Salman's residence at 5 am on Sunday and one of the bullets even hit the first floor of the house where the actor lives with his family.

article-image

Salman is yet to issue an official statement on the attack. Meanwhile, Salim Khan told a media portal that they were unfazed and that the attackers fired the rounds only for publicity.

