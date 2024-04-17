'Jaahil Log Jo Kehte Hai...': Salim Khan Slams Those Who Have Threatened To 'Kill' Son Salman Khan

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan at his residence, the actor's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has revealed that they have been given extra police protection following the firing incident at their Bandra residence. He also called those threatening to kill Salman 'jaahil'. For those unversed, several pictures and videos of CM Shinde at Galaxy Apartment have surfaced on social media.

In an interview with India Today, Salim Khan reportedly said, "What's there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na."

Talking about the security provided by cops, he further stated, "We've been given extra police protection. They've (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they've arrested two people today, that means they're on it."

Meanwhile, the CM assured Salman and his family of full security. Post the meeting, he informed media persons that he was committed to finishing jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has drilled fear into Bollywood by targeting Salman.

The CM also said that he has directed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to beef up security around Salman's house and also take steps to ensure that such incidents are repeated in future.

Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, is also likely to meet Salman after his return to Mumbai from the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had allegedly fired five rounds at Salman's house in the wee hours of Sunday (April 14). Mumbai Police has registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi, who took responsibility of the firing via a social media post.

Additionally, the Kachchh police arrested two accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, Mumbai's Killa Court sent them to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25.