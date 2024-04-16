 Battle Over Credit: Mumbai & Gujarat Police Claim Success In Salman Khan Shooting Investigation
However, on Tuesday, the Gujarat police asserted that they had made the initial arrest and subsequently handed over the accused to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch announced at 1.45 a.m. on Tuesday that they had arrested two accused in connection with the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. However, on Tuesday, the Gujarat police asserted that they had made the initial arrest and subsequently handed over the accused to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Shortly afterwards, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bhuj held a press conference, which garnered national media attention, and distributed a press release naming the accused. Additionally, the Bandra police asserted their involvement in the investigation and said its team had travelled to Bhuj behind the Crime Branch team.

Meanwhile, on Monday a team from the Delhi Special Cell began investigating the shooting incident and claimed to have identified one of the shooters. Sources also mentioned that the Navi Mumbai police laid claim to the investigation.

Amidst these conflicting claims, special commissioner of Mumbai Police, Deven Bharati, remarked, "Success has many fathers, failures have none."

