Salman Khan Residence Shooting: Crime Branch Arrests 2 Accused From Gujarat’s Bhuj |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for allegedly firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West on April 14. The Mumbai police have confirmed that the accused were apprehended in Bhuj district of Gujarat on Tuesday. Further details about the accused will be disclosed by the police soon.

Both individuals, who fled Mumbai after the shooting, have been apprehended in Gujarat's Bhuj city and will be transported to Mumbai for further investigation. Maximum police custody will be sought after their appearance in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The police recovered foreign pistols, live cartridges, mobile phones, and cash from the accused. During interrogation, they confessed to firing shots outside Salman Khan's residence.

Two unidentified assailants fired shots in front of Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra at 5 a.m. on Sunday. They discharged four to five bullets to instill fear in the area before fleeing towards Mehboob's studio.

After inquiring about directions to Vasai from a rickshaw driver, they abandoned their bike near Mount Mary and escaped in a rickshaw, eventually reaching Bandra railway station and travelling to Navi Mumbai via Santacruz and Vakola.

CCTV footage captured the entire incident, aiding in the identification of one shooter, Vishal alias Kalu, associated with gangster Rohit Godara. Vishal, a known criminal from Gurugram, Haryana, has a history of serious offenses, including murder. While his accomplice remains unidentified, they are believed to be from Rajasthan.

The Mumbai police, collaborating with the Bandra Police, Crime Branch, and ATS, have launched a comprehensive investigation. The seized bike belongs to a resident of Panvel, who sold it to the shooters.

During their month-long stay in Panvel, the shooters rented a house, prompting the police to question both the landlord and the bike seller for information.

The investigation uncovered their reconnaissance of Salman Khan's farm and Galaxy Apartment, where they noted Salman's movements and security details to evade police presence.

Unable to target Salman directly due to tight security, they resorted to firing near his residence in the early morning to incite fear. Additionally, the IP address associated with a post claiming responsibility for the shooting was traced to Portugal, implicating Anmol Bishnoi.

A special police operation led to the arrest of the fugitives in Bhuj city, Gujarat. They confessed to the shooting during interrogation and were subsequently brought back to Mumbai for further questioning. The police confiscated the pistol and other incriminating evidence.

As the investigation unfolds, more revelations are anticipated. A sources said that Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti are scheduled to provide updates on the case at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.