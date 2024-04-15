Salman Khan Shares FIRST Video After Firing Incident Outside His Bandra Residence, Fans Express Concern

On April 14, a firing incident took place outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, where two unidentified men on a bike opened fire. While the actor is yet to release an official statement about the firing, on Monday, Khan shared a video about his fitness brand, Being Strong.

He wrote as caption, "So happy to share that my fitness equipment brand Being Strong will now be available at Diamondz by @danubeproperties in Dubai! So get ready for the ultimate fitness journey with Being Strong Equipment now at Diamondz by Danube. @rizwan.sajan."

Check out the video:

After Salman shared the video on his Instagram, his fans expressed concern in the comments section. A user wrote, "Ye hai humare bhaijaan, inko tum aapni choti - moti harkaton se Dara nahin sakte. Jo tumare liye top hai wo bhaijaan ka bas warmup hai." While another said, “Stay safe Tiger..”

A third user commented, "Allah ki hifazat me raho." "Being always strong fans always with your family," said a user.

According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act

One of the two men who were seen in the CCTV camera footage firing outside Salman's house is from Gurugram, according to Delhi Police. He is involved in several killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.

Anmol Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, has taken responsibility for the firing that took place outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.