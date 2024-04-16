Shooter Involved In Salman Khan House Firing Is Wanted Bishnoi Gang Killer: Delhi Police

According to sources, one the shooters involved in firing at actor Salman Khan's residence have been identified as Vishal alias Kalu. Wanted for the murder of a Gurugram scrap dealer, he is allegedly associated with Rohit Godara, a member of the Bishnoi gang.

The attack was reportedly planned in the United States where Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, tasked Godara with selecting shooters. Known for his extensive network of professional shooters across India, Godara identified Kalu due to his involvement in previous violent incidents. The assailants had conducted reconnaissance of Khan's Bandra and Panvel residences for around 15 days before resorting to firing. The identity of another shooter is yet to be ascertained.

Maharashtra Anti- terrorism Squad Initiates Probe In The Matter

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has also initiated a probe parallel to the Crime Branch's investigation. The police from Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab are collaborating to nab the suspects. A high-ranking cop confirmed that the Mumbai police have traced the internet protocol (IP) address of the Facebook page which claimed the responsibility for the shooting outside Khan’s Bandra residence.

The investigation found that the IP address originated from Canada and the Facebook page 'Anmol Bishnoi' took responsibility for the shooting. The police are exploring the possibility of a virtual private network (VPN) being used to create the post. A VPN hides digital trails by masking the IP address.

Kalu's Criminal History And Alleged Involvement In Sachin Munjal's Murder

Kalu was first arrested in 2020 for motorcycle theft and subsequently incarcerated in Tihar jail. He hails from Gurugram’s Mahaveer Pura in Sector 5 and has been linked with the Bishnoi gang since 2016. He has been involved in several crimes ranging from homicide, extortion, to assault, the police said. Kalu is wanted in connection with the murder of Gurugram businessman Sachin Munjal that took place in March. Godara reportedly took responsibility for the killing via social media.

Details Of Crime Branch Investigation In Salman Khan's Case

Currently, the Crime Branch is investigating two individuals; one linked to the owner of the motorcycle and another associated with the owner of the residence rented out to the shooters. Kalu and the other shooter procured a second-hand bike from Panvel to travel to Khan's Galaxy apartment. Reportedly, the motorcycle used by the assailants was found parked near Mount Mary Church close to Khan's residence. The police van, usually stationed outside the actor's residence, was missing on Sunday when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan has reacted to the “unnerving” incident, saying they have “faith in the police”. In a social media post, he said, “Unfortunately, some people pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media, saying it is all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected. This is not true and should not be taken seriously.”