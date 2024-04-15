 VIDEO: Salman Khan Steps Out For First Time From Bandra Home With Heavy Security After Firing Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Salman Khan Steps Out For First Time From Bandra Home With Heavy Security After Firing Incident

VIDEO: Salman Khan Steps Out For First Time From Bandra Home With Heavy Security After Firing Incident

Salman Khan was seen leaving his Bandra residence today after the recent firing incident.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
article-image

The recent firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra has sent shockwaves in the industry and amongst the fans of the actor. While the actor has been mum on the entire incident as of now, Salman, who has refrained from commenting on the same has finally stepped out of his Bandra house today after the incident that took place on Sunday.

A video of Salman Khan leaving his house Galaxy Apartments in Bandra has been doing rounds on the internet today. In this video, Salman can be seen leaving his residence in his car. However, the actor is backed with heavy security as seen in the video. Police vans can be seen following the actor and a few police officers can be seen ensuring smooth functioning of the same.

Read Also
Who Is Rohit Godara? UK-Based Gangster Accused Of Orchestrating Firing Outside Salman Khan's...
article-image
Read Also
Shooter Involved In Salman Khan House Firing Is Wanted In Gurugram Businessman Murder Case: Delhi...
article-image

Ever since the incident has taken place, heavy security has been deployed outside the actor's house in Bandra. Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram handle today to share an update on the family's current state of mind and stated that the entire family is in utter shock. He asked everyone to not believe any source quoted on behalf of his father in the media and said that his father or anyone else has not spoken to the media or anyone as of now.

For the unversed, the news of gunshots being fired at the actor's residence on Sunday went viral on the internet. It was around 5 AM in the morning on Sunday when two men on a bike fired at the actor's residence. Both the accused were identified today. Two people involved in the case have been arrested today.

Read Also
From Salman Khan To Gippy Grewal, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Ops' Continue Unabated
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Salman Khan Steps Out For First Time From Bandra Home With Heavy Security After Firing...

VIDEO: Salman Khan Steps Out For First Time From Bandra Home With Heavy Security After Firing...

Aankh Micholi Goes Off Air After A Brief Run Of 4 Months, Khushi Dubey Parties With The Producer And...

Aankh Micholi Goes Off Air After A Brief Run Of 4 Months, Khushi Dubey Parties With The Producer And...

PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Rajinikanth Attend Director S. Shankar’s Daughter Aishwarya’s...

PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Rajinikanth Attend Director S. Shankar’s Daughter Aishwarya’s...

'Family Is Taken Aback': Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Firing Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence, Shares...

'Family Is Taken Aback': Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Firing Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence, Shares...

'Chemistry Is Chemistrifying,' Say Fans Of Isha Malviya, Parth Samthaan As A Steamy BTS Video Of...

'Chemistry Is Chemistrifying,' Say Fans Of Isha Malviya, Parth Samthaan As A Steamy BTS Video Of...