 VIDEO: Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai Days After Firing Incident Outside Mumbai Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai Days After Firing Incident Outside Mumbai Residence

VIDEO: Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai Days After Firing Incident Outside Mumbai Residence

Salman was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday and he was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, as well as the Y+ security that has been provided to him by the Maharashtra government

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image

Amid the security scare following the horrific firing incident outside his Bandra residence, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen jetting out of Mumbai on Friday morning amid tight security. The actor, who has been keeping a low profile ever since the attack, took off to Dubai owing to some professional commitments.

Salman was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday and he was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, as well as the Y+ security that has been provided to him by the Maharashtra government.

The actor was seen stepping out of his car and rushing inside the airport without posing for the paps as he was surrounded by the security personnel.

Salman reportedly took off to Dubai for the launch of his fitness brand, Being Strong.

Read Also
Salman Khan Residence Shooting: Crime Branch Pursues Anmol Bishnoi Gang's Connection, Investigation...
article-image

For those unversed, two bike-borne shooters fired several rounds outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra in the wee hours of Sunday, triggering a massive police operation. The property, where the actor resides with his father Salim Khan, mother Salma and stepmother Helen, was seen bearing bullet marks post the horrifying incident.

The two accused were later arrested by the Mumbai crime branch and they are currently being interrogated in police custody.

While Salman's security has been beefed up, the actor has reportedly asked his team to not alter or reschedule his plans due to the attack, and he is expected to continue with his shoots and other work as planned earlier.

Read Also
'Jaahil Log Jo Kehte Hai...': Salim Khan Slams Those Who Have Threatened To 'Kill' Son Salman Khan
article-image

Father Salim Khan too stated that the family was unfazed by the attack and that the shooting was carried out "to gain publicity".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Civil War Review: Alex Garland's Film Is An Immersive Journey Through Chaos & Ambiguity

Civil War Review: Alex Garland's Film Is An Immersive Journey Through Chaos & Ambiguity

VIDEO: Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai Days After Firing Incident Outside Mumbai Residence

VIDEO: Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai Days After Firing Incident Outside Mumbai Residence

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan Gets Mobbed Outside Chennai Polling Booth; Visuals Surface

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan Gets Mobbed Outside Chennai Polling Booth; Visuals Surface

Divyanka Tripathi Meets With Serious Accident, X-Ray Shows Broken Bones

Divyanka Tripathi Meets With Serious Accident, X-Ray Shows Broken Bones

'Irrelevant Loser': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor SLAMS X User Who Abused Him & Said He Buys Sneakers From...

'Irrelevant Loser': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor SLAMS X User Who Abused Him & Said He Buys Sneakers From...