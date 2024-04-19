VIDEO: Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai Days After Firing Incident Outside Mumbai Residence

Amid the security scare following the horrific firing incident outside his Bandra residence, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen jetting out of Mumbai on Friday morning amid tight security. The actor, who has been keeping a low profile ever since the attack, took off to Dubai owing to some professional commitments.

Salman was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday and he was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, as well as the Y+ security that has been provided to him by the Maharashtra government.

The actor was seen stepping out of his car and rushing inside the airport without posing for the paps as he was surrounded by the security personnel.

Salman reportedly took off to Dubai for the launch of his fitness brand, Being Strong.

For those unversed, two bike-borne shooters fired several rounds outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra in the wee hours of Sunday, triggering a massive police operation. The property, where the actor resides with his father Salim Khan, mother Salma and stepmother Helen, was seen bearing bullet marks post the horrifying incident.

The two accused were later arrested by the Mumbai crime branch and they are currently being interrogated in police custody.

While Salman's security has been beefed up, the actor has reportedly asked his team to not alter or reschedule his plans due to the attack, and he is expected to continue with his shoots and other work as planned earlier.

Father Salim Khan too stated that the family was unfazed by the attack and that the shooting was carried out "to gain publicity".