Salman Khan Residence Shooting: Crime Branch Pursues Anmol Bishnoi Gang's Connection, Investigation Intensifies

The Crime Branch has started gathering more information about the conspiracy by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member, Anmol Bishnoi, regarding the shooting at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra Galaxy apartment home. The Crime Branch has sent four teams to Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan for this task.

Anmol Bishnoi, who was in direct contact with sharpshooters Sagar Pal and Vikki Gupta via internet calling from abroad. Upon Anmol's instructions, Pal and Gupta fired gunshots at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on the morning of April 14th.

Pal and Gupta, originally from Champaran in Bihar, have started working for the Bishnoi community after joining it. Through internet VOIP calls, Pal and Gupta were progressing according to Bishnoi's instructions. To talk to Bishnoi, these two turned on their mobile phones and came under police radar.

Firearm Supply Timeline And Investigation Progress

The gun was supplied to the shooters a few hours before the firing at Salman Khan's house. A crime branch official said that this gun was supplied in Bandra area on the night of 13 April and in the early morning of 14 April, both the shooters carried out the firing at Salman's house.

A Crime Branch official said that an investigation is being conducted to find out who supplied the gun.

A police officer told that after the incident of firing, these individuals had thrown away the guns.

Anmol Bishnoi's Role And International Pursuit

A crime branch official said that Anmol Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the attack through social media, is currently in Canada and is also an accused in the case. Therefore, the police will issue a look-out circular against him so that if he is seen anywhere at the airport, he can be arrested. Apart from this, the police team can take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail.

According to sources from the crime branch, it was on the orders of the accused Anmol Bishnoi that they went to fire. They were given nearly one lakh rupees for this, and the remaining three lakh were to be given after committing the crime. Both the accused first surveyed outside Salman's house and later arrived on a motorcycle to carry out the firing incident.

Escape Of The Accused After The Shooting

Before carrying out the firing incident, both the arrested accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal walked to Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment and returned when they did not see any police vehicle and then fled on a motorcycle after firing outside Khan's house. Police suspect that the accused used car and public transport to escape. The accused has used cash to pay for this. Now investigation is being done as to where did he get this cash from and who gave it to him.