Salman Khan Residence Firing: Another Suspect Detained From Haryana, Mumbai CBI Expands Investigation

In the case of firing at Salman Khan’s house in Bandra, another suspect has been detained in Haryana. Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch has dispatched four teams to New Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan to gather more information about the alleged conspiracy by notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

Bishnoi was allegedly in direct contact with the arrested sharpshooters Sagar Pal and Vikki Gupta via internet calling. They were already paid Rs1 lakh for the task and Rs3 lakh was still pending. Upon Bishnoi’s instructions, the two fired gunshots at Salman’s Galaxy Apartment on April 14. They came under police radar when they switched on their phones to talk to Bishnoi.

Weapons Supply And Bishnoi's Role In Salman Khan's House Firing Case

The crime branch said that the guns were supplied on the night of April 13, a few hours before the firing. They discarded the firearms after the incident. A search for the supplier of the weapons is underway.

A crime branch official said that Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the attack, is currently in Canada and is a co-accused. The police will issue a look-out circular against him.