 Salman Khan Residence Firing: Another Suspect Detained From Haryana, Mumbai CBI Expands Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSalman Khan Residence Firing: Another Suspect Detained From Haryana, Mumbai CBI Expands Investigation

Salman Khan Residence Firing: Another Suspect Detained From Haryana, Mumbai CBI Expands Investigation

The crime branch said that the guns were supplied on the night of April 13, a few hours before the firing.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
article-image

In the case of firing at Salman Khan’s house in Bandra, another suspect has been detained in Haryana. Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch has dispatched four teams to New Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan to gather more information about the alleged conspiracy by notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

Bishnoi was allegedly in direct contact with the arrested sharpshooters Sagar Pal and Vikki Gupta via internet calling. They were already paid Rs1 lakh for the task and Rs3 lakh was still pending. Upon Bishnoi’s instructions, the two fired gunshots at Salman’s Galaxy Apartment on April 14. They came under police radar when they switched on their phones to talk to Bishnoi.

Read Also
Salman Khan Firing case: Shooters’ Footprints Traced
article-image

Weapons Supply And Bishnoi's Role In Salman Khan's House Firing Case

The crime branch said that the guns were supplied on the night of April 13, a few hours before the firing. They discarded the firearms after the incident. A search for the supplier of the weapons is underway.

A crime branch official said that Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the attack, is currently in Canada and is a co-accused. The police will issue a look-out circular against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan Residence Firing: Another Suspect Detained From Haryana, Mumbai CBI Expands...

Salman Khan Residence Firing: Another Suspect Detained From Haryana, Mumbai CBI Expands...

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Labourer Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor At Construction...

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Labourer Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor At Construction...

Mumbai: Political Parties Hesitant To Implement Separate Fee Structure for Outsiders In Hospitals...

Mumbai: Political Parties Hesitant To Implement Separate Fee Structure for Outsiders In Hospitals...

Mumbai's Weather To See Relief From Heatwave As Temperatures Set To Drop

Mumbai's Weather To See Relief From Heatwave As Temperatures Set To Drop

Meet Sameer Prakash Khode, The Nagpur Boy And UPSC Topper from Maharashtra

Meet Sameer Prakash Khode, The Nagpur Boy And UPSC Topper from Maharashtra