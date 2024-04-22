 VIDEO: Arpita Khan Visits Nizamuddin Dargah In Delhi Days After Firing Outside Brother Salman Khan's Mumbai House
She reportedly prayed for her brother's well being and other members of her family at the dargah

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Days after the firing incident outside Bollywood superstar's posh residence in Mumbai, his sister Arpita Khan paid a visit to the reverred Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi and prayed for her brother's safety. On Sunday, Arpita visited the dargah by herself and was seen offering her prayers amid massive crowd.

A video of her visit has surfaced online in which she can be seen wearing a floral dress with her head covered as she entered the dargah amid tight security. She reportedly prayed for her brother's well being and other members of her family at the dargah.

For those unversed, the dargah is famous as people believe whatever is prayed by a devotee at the shrine wholeheartedly gets surely fulfilled.

On April 14, five rounds were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, Bandra, in the wee hours, leaving the family as well as fans of the superstar shocked.

Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that it was just a "trailer".

Security has now been heightened outside Salman's residence along with the Y+ security that the actor has already been provided by the Maharashtra Police. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too was seen personally visiting the actor's residence a couple of days after the attack, and he ensured the Khan-daan that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, Salman seems to be unfazed by the attack as he was recently seen jetting off to Dubai and returning from there after a mega event. His father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan too stated that the attack was carried out to "gain publicity".

