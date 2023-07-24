Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batter To Achieve Rare Milestone On Day 4 Of WI vs IND 2nd Test

During Day 4 of the second Test match against West Indies in Port of Spain, Rohit Sharma achieved a historic feat, becoming the first batsman in Test cricket history to record 30 consecutive double-digit scores. This incredible milestone surpassed the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who had 29 double-digit scores to his name. Rohit's remarkable consistency has proven that he is not just a specialist in white-ball cricket but also a formidable batter in Test cricket, matching his prowess in limited-overs formats.

Rohit carries on impressive run

Examining Rohit Sharma's last 30 Test innings, we can see his consistency on display: 12, 161, 26, 66, 25*, 49, 34, 30, 36, 12*, 83, 21, 19, 59, 11, 127, 29, 15, 46, 120, 32, 31, 12, 12, 35, 15, 43, 103, 80, 57. During the second Test, Rohit showcased his exceptional form yet again, delivering a brilliant half-century and forming a valuable partnership with his new opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, which put India in a commanding position.

In a rain-affected match, India declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on Day 4's final session, setting a challenging target of 365 for West Indies to win the Test match on Sunday. As rain disrupted play, only three overs were possible in the afternoon session, and the tea break saw India extend their lead to 301 runs. West Indies in response ended the day at 76/2 and will have to bat out day 5 to either secure a win or draw the match.

Despite the interruptions, India had an impressive start, racing to 98 for one before rain forced an early lunch break. The team then added 20 runs in three overs but lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (scoring 38 off 30 balls) before the rain returned and halted the proceedings again at the Queen's Park Oval. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 29 and 52, respectively, when India made their declaration.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)