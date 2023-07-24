WI vs IND 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma-Yashasvi Jaiswal Power India To Smash 146 Year Old Record

Rohit Sharma's Indian Cricket Team achieved an extraordinary feat by breaking the long-standing world record for the fastest-ever first 100 runs in the history of Test Cricket, which spans an impressive 146 years. This remarkable achievement took place during the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, held in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Racing past 100 and smashing records

On the fourth day of the match, India displayed their prowess in both batting and bowling, putting the Windies' batting lineup under immense pressure. The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, commenced their second innings with a breathtaking performance, as they aimed to secure a favorable result in the game.

Their partnership proved to be an unstoppable force, propelling India to a hundred in an astonishingly brief period of just 12.2 overs. This remarkable display took the cricketing world by storm, as they managed to reach the coveted three-figure mark in the fewest balls ever witnessed in a Test match. The Men in Blue achieved this incredible milestone by taking a mere 74 balls to accomplish the feat, thus shattering Sri Lanka's 21-year-old record of 80 balls set back in 2001.

Fastest to first 100 runs by teams in Test history:

1. India - 76 Balls vs WI

2. Srilanka - 80 Balls vs BAN

3. England - 81 Balls vs SA

4. Bangladesh - 82 Balls vs WI

5. England - 82 Balls vs PAK

Roihit-Jaiswal blitzkrieg

In the first session, the Indian openers displayed an aggressive approach, scoring at a brisk pace. Both Rohit and Jaiswal took the initiative, putting pressure on the opposition. Sharma and Jaiswal managed to score an impressive 98 runs during the session, after dismissing the opposition in the opening hour of the long session.

The Indian captain also contributed well, reaching a fifty, but unfortunately, he got out when he was on 57 runs from 44 balls, right before a weather interruption. On the other hand, his partner Jaiswal remained undefeated with a score of 37 runs from 28 balls. However, rain interrupted the game, leading to an early lunch break, and the Indian team was 98/1 at that point.

When the game resumed in the second session, Jaiswal got dismissed early after adding 38 runs to the team's total. However, the weather gates opened up again during the middle session, causing a delay, and only a few overs were bowled. By tea time, the Indian team's score stood at 118/2, as the visitors managed to hold their ground despite the weather disruptions.

