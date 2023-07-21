BCCI Injury Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Nears Full Recovery, Rishabh Pant Rehabilitation On Track

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided significant medical and fitness updates concerning five prominent players currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Among these players are the fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, the batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, and the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. These individuals hold crucial roles in Indian cricket, particularly as India prepares to host the upcoming World Cup later this year.

Bumrah nearing full fitness

"Mr Jasprit Bumrah and Mr Prasidh Krishna: The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games," the BCCI said in a release.

"Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days."

Pant rehabilitation program on track

Additionally, the release highlighted that Rishabh Pant, who had endured a dreadful car crash last year, has now resumed batting and keeping in the nets during his rehabilitation period.

"Mr Rishabh Pant: He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," the BCCI said in a release.