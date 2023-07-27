Fans Cheer As Jay Shah Says 'Jasprit Bumrah Is Fully Fit'; BCCI Secretary Also Hints At 'Changes In ODI World Cup Schedule'

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday confirmed that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has regained full fitness and is likely to return to action for the Men in Blue very soon.

Shah hinted that Bumrah might play his first international match in the T20I series in Ireland next month.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since September last year due to his back injury.

Meanwhile, Shah also hinted that there might be changes in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule.

The date of the clash between India and Pakistan is likely to be changed due along with some other games as well, as per reports.

The blockbuster match is scheduled to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but it is set to be changed to an earlier date due to the Navratri festival.

India play their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Pakistan's first two games have been scheduled in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

BCCI calls meeting on July 27 to take stock of World Cup preparations

The BCCI has called the state associations hosting World Cup matches for a meeting in New Delhi on Friday to take stock of the preparations. The board will also discuss the possible date change of the India-Pakistan game in the meeting.

"The meeting has been called to assess the preparations for the World Cup," a state unit official told PTI.

On Wednesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote to the state associations on formation of a Working Group for the World Cup.

The five office-bearers of the BCCI, including Shah and BCCI president Roger Binny, will oversee the preparations of all the venues, including the warm-up ones in Trivandrum and Guwahati. (With PTI inputs)

