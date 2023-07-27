'I'm Retired': Ben Stokes Rules Out ODI Comeback Ahead Of 2023 World Cup

Ben Stokes during the 2019 World Cup final. | (Credits: Twitter)

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has shut the door on ODI cricket return ahead of the 2023 World Cup later this year in India. The 32-year-old, who played an instrumental role in England's 2019 World Cup win, has declared himself retired and plans to go on a holiday following the 2023 Ashes series.

Stokes retired from 50-over international cricket last year citing, busy schedule and played his final game against South Africa at Chester-le-Street, departing for a single-figure score. The seam-bowling all-rounder has featured in 105 ODIs and managed 2924 runs at 38.98 alongside 3 hundreds and has also picked up 74 scalps.

When asked about a potential ODI comeback ahead of the mega tournament in India, Stokes claimed:

"I'm retired. I'm going on holiday after this game and that's as far as I'm thinking," he said during a press conference.

Ben Stokes hints at undergoing knee surgery ahead of India tour:

With England set to play 5 Tests in India early next year, Stokes has highlighted the need to get his knee fixed to bowl in full tilt. The Durham all-rounder added:

"It's something I obviously want to get sorted. The times in which I've seen specialists and stuff like that there has been cricket around. So, as it's been manageable, we've just cracked on. But I think that is a good time to have some serious conversations with medics around what is potentially something I could do to get a role in which I can bowl without having to worry about my knee. Those are conversations we will be able to have in that time off."

The England Test captain hasn't bowled since the 2nd Ashes Test.