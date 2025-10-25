'We Maintain A Zero-Tolerance Policy...': BCCI Releases Official Statement On Indore Molestation Incident Involving 2 Australian Cricketers, Assures Stronger Safety Measures

Image: ICC/X

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia has issued an official statement strongly condemning the disturbing incident in Indore, where two Australian women cricketers were reportedly harassed by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe. The episode, which has drawn widespread criticism, occurred during the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, raising serious concerns about the safety of visiting athletes.

In his statement, Mr. Saikia said, “This is a deeply regrettable and isolated incident. India has always been known for its warmth, hospitality, and care towards all guests. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. We appreciate the swift and effective action taken by the Madhya Pradesh Police in apprehending the accused. The law will take its due course to ensure justice is served. We will also review our existing safety protocols and strengthen them further, if necessary, to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

The BCCI Secretary’s remarks underline the board’s commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of all international players participating in the tournament. Saikia’s acknowledgment of India’s long-standing tradition of hospitality and his assurance of tighter security measures reflect a clear message of accountability and resolve.

The swift response from the Madhya Pradesh Police, who arrested the accused shortly after the complaint, has been widely appreciated by officials and cricketing bodies alike. The BCCI has also assured that additional steps will be implemented to safeguard all visiting teams for the remainder of the Women’s World Cup, reaffirming that player safety remains a top priority.

'No woman should have to face such inappropriate behavior' - Mahanaaryaman Scindia

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) President Mahanaaryaman Scindia described the incident as "extremely painful" and conveyed his grief. Scindia denounced it, saying that no woman should have to deal with such behaviour.

"I am deeply distressed, shocked, and saddened by the unfortunate incident involving two players of the Australian women's cricket team in Indore. No woman should have to face such inappropriate behavior. Our deepest sympathies are with the affected players. This incident is extremely painful not only for the players but also for the entire sports world and for our state and city. The whole of Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, has always been renowned for the honor and safety of its guests. One individual's inappropriate conduct has dealt a blow to this esteemed image, leaving us all deeply saddened," said Scindia.

Australia, meanwhile, have played all of their group games in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and will face Team India in the semi-final on 30th October, Thursday.