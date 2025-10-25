'The Entire Incident Is Very Unfortunate...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Condemns Indore Molestation Incident Involving 2 Australian Cricketers; Video

Image: ANI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Saturday condemned the incident in which two Australian cricketers were "inappropriately touched" by a motorcyclist in Indore, saying that BCCI and Madhya Pradesh Cricket will take required steps.

Cricket Australia released a statement to confirm that two members of the Australian women's team were allegedly "approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist" on Thursday. The Australian team is currently in Indore for the ongoing Women's World Cup.

"The entire incident is very unfortunate, and we condemn it. Such incidents should not happen. People should take care of foreign players who have come as guests to our nation. Whatever steps need to be taken at the level of BCCI and Madhya Pradesh Cricket, we will take all required steps and precautions. The police has nabbed the accused," Shukla told ANI.

On Thursday morning, two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched".

The Australian team's management security complained about the "inappropriate behaviour" faced by the two players, and an FIR was subsequently registered.

"CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter," CA said in a statement as quoted by Fox Sports Australia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his displeasure about the entire incident and praised the State Police for its swift action.

"Very unfortunate incident, and this type of incident brings disrepute. I appreciate the State police for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit."

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiyan, confirmed that the accused, Aqueel, was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation.

"The Security officers of the women's Australian Cricket Team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour. An FIR was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation. The accused Aqueel is a resident of Azadnagar," he told ANI.

"He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS. The incident occurred around 11 am on October 23, when members of the women's Australian Cricket Team were walking towards a cafe from their hotel. We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)