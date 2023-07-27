IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj Flies Back Home Ahead Of ODI Series After Being Rested, Team India Yet to Name Replacement

Mohammed Siraj. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj has flown back home having been rested from the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting on Thursday (July 27th) in Barbados. The right-arm seamer went back to India alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Naveeep Saini, Ajinkya Rahane, and KS Bharat after India's 1-0 Test series win.

Read Also WATCH: Debutant Mukesh Kumar Picks Up Maiden Wicket As India Dominate West Indies In 2nd Test

Siraj was named in the initial squad to face the West Indies; however, the BCCI has rested the 29-year-old, keeping in mind his workload. He was expected to lead the pace attack once again that also comprised Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Umran Malik aside from all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The Hyderabad-born fast bowler was outstanding in the preceding Test series, claiming his career-best figures of 5/60 in the second game in Trinidad. India won the series by a 1-0 scoreline.

Mohammed Siraj's most recent ODI series was against Australia:

Meanwhile, Siraj played in the three-game ODI series against Australia held in March, picking up 5 wickets. However, the Men in Blue lost as stand-in captain Steve Smith inspired Australia to an outstanding series win.

At the same time, Siraj was in magnificent form the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), claiming 19 wickets in 14 matches at at 19.74 apiece. He will also be integral to Team India's chances in the 2023 World Cup as Team India hope to capture their first global title since 2013.