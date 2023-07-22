 WATCH: Debutant Mukesh Kumar Picks Up Maiden Wicket As India Dominate West Indies In 2nd Test
WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar got the wicket of Kirk McKenzie early in the first session on Day 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar's dream of picking his first wicket for India was realised on Saturday after he dismissed Kirk McKenzie early on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Mukesh struck just 10 overs into the day's play as he bowled a delivery from around the wicket which pitched outside off-stump on a good length and held its line.

McKenzie made the error of fishing outside the off-stump and looked to cut off the back foot but the ball was too full to play that shot and he paid the price for his mistake as he got a thick outside-edge to the wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

Mukesh struck in just his seventh over in international cricket and let's hope this was one of many more to come.

The wicket came just before the rain break at the Queen's Park Oval. Players went off the field and covers were brought on with the Windies score reading 117 for 2 in 51.4 overs, still 321 behind India's first innings score.

Kohli 121 powers India to 438

Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred and 29th Test ton on his 500th match as India were all out for 438 in 128 overs at tea after resuming the day at 288 for 4.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck a fine 56 off 78 balls while Jadeja chipped in with 61.

On the first day on Thursday, captain Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) had struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

