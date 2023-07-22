 'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother (WATCH)

'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother (WATCH)

Joshua Da Silva's mother met Virat Kohli after Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between West Indies and India on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva on Saturday revealed that his mother came to watch Virat Kohli play instead of her own son during the ongoing second Test in Port of Spain.

Joshua's mother met Kohli after the second day's play near the Indian team bus on Friday. She gave him a hug and a kiss on the cheek. During day 1 of the 2nd Test, Joshua had some amusing chats with Kohli behind the stumps.

As picked up on the stump mic, the 25-year-old revealed that his mother had come to watch the game because of him and urged the right-hander to get his 29th Test hundred.

Read Also
'Virat Kohli Is The King': Fans In Awe Of Ex-India Captain's 29th Test Hundred In His 500th Game...
article-image

Joshua later explained how big a fan his mother is of Kohli.

"My mom told me a few days before the Test match that she's coming to see Virat Kohli and not me. It's kinda funny, I thought I had to tell him.

"It just so happened that he was in the bus and my mum was like 'ohh look its Virat'. So I went and knocked on the window and he came out and met my mum.

"He made her day, made her year probably," Joshua said in a video posted by the BCCI on Instagram.

Read Also
West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva's Mother In Awe Of Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Ton; See Pics
article-image

Kohli met Joshua's mom on the the same day he scored his first overseas hundred in five years to put India in the driver's seat in the second match on Day 2. Kohli top-scored with 121 in India's total of 438.

Kohli's 29th Test hundred saw him level Australian legend Don Bradman's tally of centuries. He ended a five-year drought of not scoring a Test ton abroad with his 76th century in international cricket.

What's even more special is that the hundred came in his 500th international match and the 100th Test match between India and West Indies.

Read Also
The Renaissance Of Virat Kohli: India Batting Great Shows He's Here To Stay And Rule For Some More...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother...

'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother...

WATCH: Debutant Mukesh Kumar Picks Up Maiden Wicket As India Dominate West Indies In 2nd Test

WATCH: Debutant Mukesh Kumar Picks Up Maiden Wicket As India Dominate West Indies In 2nd Test

'Pathetic Umpiring Was Done': Harmanpreet Slams Match Officials After 3rd ODI Tie vs Bangladesh...

'Pathetic Umpiring Was Done': Harmanpreet Slams Match Officials After 3rd ODI Tie vs Bangladesh...

WATCH: Livid Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes The Stumps With Bat After Poor Umpiring Decision In Tied 3rd...

WATCH: Livid Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes The Stumps With Bat After Poor Umpiring Decision In Tied 3rd...

BAN vs IND: India Falters in Easy Chase, Bangladesh Fights Back For A Thrilling Tie In 3rd WODI;...

BAN vs IND: India Falters in Easy Chase, Bangladesh Fights Back For A Thrilling Tie In 3rd WODI;...