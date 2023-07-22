'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother (WATCH)

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva on Saturday revealed that his mother came to watch Virat Kohli play instead of her own son during the ongoing second Test in Port of Spain.

Joshua's mother met Kohli after the second day's play near the Indian team bus on Friday. She gave him a hug and a kiss on the cheek. During day 1 of the 2nd Test, Joshua had some amusing chats with Kohli behind the stumps.

As picked up on the stump mic, the 25-year-old revealed that his mother had come to watch the game because of him and urged the right-hander to get his 29th Test hundred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Joshua later explained how big a fan his mother is of Kohli.

"My mom told me a few days before the Test match that she's coming to see Virat Kohli and not me. It's kinda funny, I thought I had to tell him.

"It just so happened that he was in the bus and my mum was like 'ohh look its Virat'. So I went and knocked on the window and he came out and met my mum.

"He made her day, made her year probably," Joshua said in a video posted by the BCCI on Instagram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli met Joshua's mom on the the same day he scored his first overseas hundred in five years to put India in the driver's seat in the second match on Day 2. Kohli top-scored with 121 in India's total of 438.

Kohli's 29th Test hundred saw him level Australian legend Don Bradman's tally of centuries. He ended a five-year drought of not scoring a Test ton abroad with his 76th century in international cricket.

What's even more special is that the hundred came in his 500th international match and the 100th Test match between India and West Indies.