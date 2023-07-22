West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva's Mother In Awe Of Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Ton; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
As Virat Kohli got out of the team bus, Joshua da Silva's mother gave him a hug.
Joshua da Silva's mother is delighted to meet the Indian batting great.
Virat Kohli clicks a picture with Joshua da Silva's mother.
Joshua da Silva's mother gets emotional on meeting Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli celebrates his 29th Test hundred on day 2 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies.
Virat Kohli celebrates in Shubman Gill style after his ton.
Virat Kohli achieved several statistical milestones, including becoming India's 5th highest Test run-getter.
Virat Kohli departed for 121 as Alzarri Joseph affected a direct hit from square leg.
The partnership of 159 between Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli set India up for a massive 438.
